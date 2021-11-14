Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,982 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $9,226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 412,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,445.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.