Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,432 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Cutera worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $247,000.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $793.47 million, a PE ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

