Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,793 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.33% of Noah worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Noah by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Noah by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOAH. DBS Vickers started coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Noah stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

