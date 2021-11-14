Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report ($1.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.90). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($7.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($6.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. 14,675,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,552,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.