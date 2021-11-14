Novara Calcio Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $124,336.00 (NOV)

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003174 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $415,109.05 and approximately $124,336.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00071009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00096124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,835.28 or 0.99699771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.47 or 0.07032803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Coin Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

