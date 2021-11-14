Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

