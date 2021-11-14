NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $699.54 million and approximately $689.60 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00220478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00086580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,335,606,482 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.