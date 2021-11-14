NuCypher Price Up 17.5% This Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $749.57 million and $1.71 billion worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00220839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00087038 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,335,606,482 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

