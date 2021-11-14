Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,983 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Fluor worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fluor by 70.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fluor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 1,670.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 50.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

