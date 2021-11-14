Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of MannKind worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNKD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 2,425.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 15.1% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.