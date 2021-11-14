Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 623,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.10. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $115.70 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

