NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of NVE worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 59.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 23.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 26.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the second quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVE by 46.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.59%.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

