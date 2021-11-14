NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 464.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 519.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.61. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.