NXM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $190,939.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $175.15 or 0.00271831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $190,939.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,899,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,615,038 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

