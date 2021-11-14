O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,979 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of O-I Glass worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $2,911,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,366 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $8,894,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

