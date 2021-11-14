Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Oasis Petroleum worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,863,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 423,202 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 179,964 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.31. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $128.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.