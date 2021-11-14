ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading 12.8% Higher This Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $18,906.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,076.11 or 1.00476221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,669.59 or 0.07100643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.