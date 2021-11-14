Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

