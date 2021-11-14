Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Hits $12.30 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00004692 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $103,081.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,727.09 or 0.99509816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00037686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00593740 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.