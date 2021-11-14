OIN Finance (OIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $210,388.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $210,388.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00218205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00086622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

