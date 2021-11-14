Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Shares of OKTA opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.48. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

