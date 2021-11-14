Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 270,782 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.22% of Olin worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

