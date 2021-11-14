Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $7,153,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

