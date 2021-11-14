Only1 (LIKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Only1 has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. Only1 has a market cap of $19.51 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00051713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00218552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00085613 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

