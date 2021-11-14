Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workhorse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.86). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

