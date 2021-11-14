Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $93.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

