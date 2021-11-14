ORAO Network (ORAO) One Day Volume Tops $54,847.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $958,370.19 and approximately $54,847.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,843.74 or 1.00009552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.01 or 0.07094762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

