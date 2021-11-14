Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $338.11 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $338.11 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00220960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00087184 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 551,828,865 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

