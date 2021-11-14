Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits Market Cap of $9.04 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $32,951.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.53 or 0.99691616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.03 or 0.07102439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

