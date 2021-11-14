Oxen Price Tops $1.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $55.79 million and $81,803.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,691.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.86 or 0.07148347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.67 or 0.00421169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $678.31 or 0.01032571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00085327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00415608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00272138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00252793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,918,848 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.