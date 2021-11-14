PAC Protocol (PAC) One Day Volume Tops $253,983.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.40 million and $253,983.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,700,509,925 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

