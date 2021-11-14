PAID Network Hits Market Capitalization of $45.52 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $45.52 million and $198,661.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,076.11 or 1.00476221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,669.59 or 0.07100643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.