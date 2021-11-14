Pancake Bunny Price Down 16% Over Last Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00220365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00086252 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

