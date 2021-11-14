Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.81% of Par Pacific worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $948.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,554. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

