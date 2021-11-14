Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 25.6% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $324,578.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00037522 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,655,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.