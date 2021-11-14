ParallelCoin Market Cap Reaches $165,428.42 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 324.4% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $165,428.42 and approximately $1,847.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.67 or 0.00416117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

