Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 219,472 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,472 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Sysco worth $169,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.