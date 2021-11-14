Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.46% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $157,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

