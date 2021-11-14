Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of MetLife worth $170,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

