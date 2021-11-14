Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,723 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Citizens Financial Group worth $154,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 99,610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

CFG stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.