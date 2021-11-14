Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $165.28 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.42% of Parker-Hannifin worth $165,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $334.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

