Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $172.90 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,395 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $172,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 599,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE A opened at $160.88 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

