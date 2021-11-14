Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $209.20 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Illumina worth $209,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,697. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $383.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.17 and a 200-day moving average of $440.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.