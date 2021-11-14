Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $212.02 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,539,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,555 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AstraZeneca worth $212,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

