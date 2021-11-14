Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,078 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $184,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 43,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

NYSE BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

