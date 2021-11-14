Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,445 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 2.11% of Kohl’s worth $181,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

NYSE KSS opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

