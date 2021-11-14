Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,095 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Dominion Energy worth $179,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

