Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,990 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Emerson Electric worth $211,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

