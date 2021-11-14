Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of Best Buy worth $196,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,664,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

