Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 119,046 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Carrier Global worth $150,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $252,000. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Carrier Global by 114.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,044,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after acquiring an additional 161,293 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

